DRDO RAC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts; Here's How To Apply

DRDO Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC), DRDO has informed candidates to apply for the posts of Scientist ‘B’ in various departments, including that of DRDO and others.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RAC - rac.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application is July 29. As per the official notice, a total of 630 posts of Scientist "B" in various departments, including that of DRDO and others, will be filled through this recruitment drive. It is advised that candidates must check their educational qualifications and other details before applying for the posts.

DRDO RAC 2022: Important dates

The registration process begins on July 06, 2022.

The registration process ends on July 29, 2022.

DRDO RAC vacancy details

Vacancy available in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO)

Scientist ‘B’: 579 vacancies (including 51 backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST)

Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Scientist ‘B’: 8 posts

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’: 43 posts

DRDO RAC selection process

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held in Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of DRDO

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

DRDO RAC application fee

General (UR), EWS, And OBC Male Candidates: Rs 100.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD and Women Candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

