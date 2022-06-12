DRDO Recruitment: Apply For 58 Scientist Posts; Check Eligibility, Salary & Direct Link

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO-RAC, is seeking applications from eligible candidates for scientist posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of RAC at rac.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is June 28, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment | Application fees

Male candidates from the general, OBC, and EWS categories must pay a non-refundable, non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (one hundred only).

Payable online only. For SC/ST/Divyang and female candidates, there is no application fee.

DRDO Scientist Vacancy Details

Scientist F: 3 Posts

Scientist E: 6 Posts

Scientist D: 15 Posts

Scientist C: 34 Posts

Final Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter.

Candidates working for the government or in government-owned businesses will be required to provide a copy of proof of communication with their employer (intimation/acknowledgment from employer if received) regarding their application for the desired position.

The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the merit of marks scored by a candidate in the final personal interview.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for the recruitment is between 35 to 50 years, depending upon the post.

Candidates belonging to PwD, ex-servicemen and civilian central government employees have been given relaxation of up to 10 years.

The maximum age shall not exceed 56 years even in case of relaxation.

DRDO Official Notice

DRDO Recruitment 2022

As per the official notification, selected candidates for the post of scientists will get a salary up to Rs 1,31,100, per the level 13 A. (7th CPC).

DRDO Scientist Vacancy 2022: Here's how to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment.

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of RAC (rac.gov.in)

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration procedure.

Step 4: Fill out all of the requested information and upload any necessary documents.

Step 5: Before submitting the form, pay the application fees.

Step 6: After the submission, it is advised that candidates take a printout of the application form for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)