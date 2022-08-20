DRDO Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Apprenticeship At DIBER & Other Details

The Defense Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) is recruiting candidates for apprentices in Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the submission of the application form is 15 days from the advertisement in the employment news. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 peple will be recruited to the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DRDO Recruitment.

"Application for apprenticeship is invited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with a stipend of Rs. 6000/-per month," reads the official notification.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Mechanic (Non-Conventional Power Generation, Battery and Invertor) - 1

Mechanic Power Electronics (Inverters, UPS and Maintenance of Drives) - 1

MechanicRepair and Maintenance of Electronics Test Equipment - 1

Mechanic Tractor - 1

Electronics Mechanic - 1

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - 4

Horticulture Assistant - 3

Florist and Landscaper 2*

Information and Communication Technology

System Maintenance - 1*

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 1

Electrician -1

Fitter

Advance Welder - 1

Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 1

Painter (General) -1

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for apprenticeship vacancies

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process and create an account.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in and fill in all the required details.

Step 4: Now, submit the application form.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates take a printout for future use.

