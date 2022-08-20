DRDO Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Apprenticeship At DIBER & Other Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The Defense Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) is recruiting candidates for apprentices in Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the submission of the application form is 15 days from the advertisement in the employment news. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 peple will be recruited to the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DRDO Recruitment.
"Application for apprenticeship is invited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with a stipend of Rs. 6000/-per month," reads the official notification.