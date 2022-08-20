Last Updated:

DRDO Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Apprenticeship At DIBER & Other Details

DRDO Recruitment: The Defense Institute of Bio-Energy Research is recruiting candidates for apprentices in Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The Defense Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) is recruiting candidates for apprentices in Haldwani and DIBER Field Station Pithoragarh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the submission of the application form is 15 days from the advertisement in the employment news. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 peple will be recruited to the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DRDO Recruitment.

"Application for apprenticeship is invited for one year in the following trade with ITI pass out with a stipend of Rs. 6000/-per month," reads the official notification.

For the DRDO Apprenticeship Official Notice CLICK HERE

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Mechanic (Non-Conventional Power Generation, Battery and Invertor) - 1
  • Mechanic Power Electronics (Inverters, UPS and Maintenance of Drives) - 1
  • MechanicRepair and Maintenance of Electronics Test Equipment - 1
  • Mechanic Tractor - 1
  • Electronics Mechanic - 1
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - 4
  • Horticulture Assistant - 3
  • Florist and Landscaper  2*
  • Information and Communication Technology
  • System Maintenance - 1*
  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 1
  • Electrician -1 
  • Fitter
  • Advance Welder - 1
  • Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 1
  • Painter (General) -1 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for apprenticeship vacancies

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, complete the registration process and create an account.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in and fill in all the required details.
  • Step 4: Now, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates take a printout for future use.

For direct link to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2022 CLICK HERE

