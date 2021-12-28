Last Updated:

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11403 Posts; Check Details Here

DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Odisha is recruiting candidates for the Initial Appointee Teachers post.

DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Odisha is recruiting candidates for the Initial Appointee Teachers post. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply online for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of DSE Odisha - dseodisha.in. Candidates must take note that the registration procedure will start on January 3, 2022, and January 31 is the last date to apply. After that, no applications will be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11403 posts will be filled in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be based on the results of the computer-based competitive exam. Only shortlisted candidates from the rank list will be eligible to appear in the document verification round. The eligibility criteria, along with educational qualifications, can be checked by the candidates on the recruitment notification given below.

DSE Teachers Posts: Check Vacancy Details

  • Department
  • Number of vacancies
  • TGT Arts
  • 3308 Posts
  • TGT Science
  • 3914 Posts
  • Hindi Teacher
  • 1735 Posts
  • Sanskrit Teacher
  • 1188 Posts
  • Telugu Teacher
  • 22 Posts
  • Physical Education Teacher
  • 1218 Posts

DSE Odisha: Application Fees | Age Limit

  • To apply for the posts, candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 600. whereas candidates from SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 400. Payment can be done online through the online payment gateway on the online application page. 
  • According to the recruitment notification, candidates aged between 21 and 32 years can apply for the posts.

 

