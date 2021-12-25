DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment: Application For 1218 TGT & Other Posts To Begin On Jan 3

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education has released recruitment notification for DSE Odisha Teacher posts. Through the official notification, a total of 1,218 posts will be filled. Interested candidates must know that the recruitment will be purely based on a contract basis for Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher.

The application process for the same will begin on January 3, and the steps to fill up the registration form is January 31, 2022. The online exam for the above-mentioned posts will be conducted in the first week of March 2022. The eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The notification has been released on December 24, 2021

Online application window will be opened on January 3, 2022

The deadline for online registration is January 31, 2022

The tentative schedule of Online Examination will be conducted in first week of March 2022

Official notification reads, "The government has allowed the enhancement of upper age limit for all the category of the candidates. The age limit has been further increased to 5 years as a one-time measure of this recruitment."

Here is the direct link to view official recruitment notification

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

For TGT Arts- 3308 posts

For TGT Science (PCM)- 2370 posts

For TGT Science (CBZ)- 1544 posts

For Hindi Teacher- 1753 posts

For Sanskrit Teacher- 1188 posts

For Physical Education Teacher- 1218 posts

For Telugu Teacher- 22 posts

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

In order to apply, age should be between 21 years and 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field from a recognized university.

Candidates must also be a citizen of India.

Application fee

Candidates under SC, ST, PWD category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 400. Whereas other candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 600. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022.