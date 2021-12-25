DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment: Application For 1218 TGT & Other Posts To Begin On Jan 3

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education has released recruitment notification for DSE Odisha Teacher posts. Through the official notification, a total of 1,218 posts will be filled. Interested candidates must know that the recruitment will be purely based on a contract basis for Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher.
The application process for the same will begin on January 3, and the steps to fill up the registration form is January 31, 2022. The online exam for the above-mentioned posts will be conducted in the first week of March 2022. The eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.
Official notification reads, "The government has allowed the enhancement of upper age limit for all the category of the candidates. The age limit has been further increased to 5 years as a one-time measure of this recruitment."
Candidates under SC, ST, PWD category will have to pay application fee of Rs. 400. Whereas other candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 600. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022.