DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 11403 Posts, Here's Direct Link

DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Secondary Education, DSE Odisha, has invited online applications from the candidates for the recruitment of the Initial Appointee Teachers in the Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website- dseodisha.in. Through this recruitment procedure, a total of 11403 posts will be filled under various subjects.

Candidates must note that the last date of submitting the online application form is January 31, 2022. A total of 3308 vacancies are available for Arts subjects, 2370 for Science (PCM), 1544 for Science (CBZ), 1753 for Hindi Teachers, 1188 for Sanskrit Teachers, 22 for Telugu Teachers, and 1218 for Physical Education Teacher posts.

DSE Odisha Teachers Recruitment Eligibility

Candidates aged between 21 and 32 years can apply for the posts.

Candidates from SC, ST, SEBC, and women's categories will get an age relaxation of 5 years.

Where the age relaxation for PWD candidates is 10 years.

Odisha Teachers Recruitment: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the Odisha Teachers Recruitment visit the official website - dseodisha.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Application form” under the option RECRUITMENT FOR INITIAL APPOINTEE TEACHERS IN GOVT. SECONDARY SCHOOLS 2021-2022

Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Then candidates need to apply for the vacancies.

Step 5: Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take a print of the form for future use.

Image: Unsplash, Representative