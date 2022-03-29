DSRVS ARDO Recruitment: Apply For 2659 Assistant Rural Development Officers; See Details

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is recruiting candidates for Assistant Rural Development Officer posts against the advertisement number DRC/02/2022. Eligible candidates can present their candidature for the posts by applying through the online mode. It must be noted that April 20, 2022, is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted. Online applications started on March 11, 2022.



Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2659 posts of Assistant Rural Development Officer will be filled in the organization. DSRVS will select the candidates on the basis of screening and scrutiny of the application, and selection for engagement of apprentices will be done on the basis of the percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The application fee for general and OBC category candidates is Rs 500. The application fee for SC, ST, and disabled people is Rs 350.

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit

Candidates must have 10+2 degree from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course.

As per the official notice, candidates born on or after 1st August 1982 and or before 1st August 2004

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - March 11, 2022

Last date for submission of online application - April 20, 2022

Expected Date of G.D. / General Exam - Aug 2022

Expected Date of Display of Merit/Result - Sept 2022

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply