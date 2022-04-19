DSSSB Admit Card For Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant Exam Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the schedule, the DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for Junior Clerk will be conducted on May 18 and continue till June 5, and the test for Personal Assistant is set to take place from April 24 to May 18. The test will be held in two different shifts. The first is from 9:00 to 9:30 am, and the second is from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.

DSSSB Personal Assistant Skill Test

According to the official notice, the candidates will be given dictation in English or Hindi for 10 minutes at a speed of 100 wpm. The dictated matter should be transcribed on the computer in 40 minutes in English or 55 minutes in Hindi.

DSSSB Jr Clerk Skill Test

The candidates will be asked to type at 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi on a computer.

Delhi Junior Clerk Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download DSSSB admit card

Step 1: To download the DSSSB admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "E-ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST CODE 17/21 AND 13/20."

Step 3: Select "Second Tier PET/Skill Test/Online Exam"

Step 4: Fill out the Tier I Exam Roll No, select the post and click on the "generate" button.

Step 5: Automatically, the DSSSB admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the document to your computer and print it for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the DSSSB Junior Clerk - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative