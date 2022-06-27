DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 For PRT, JSA, TA & Other Posts Released; Here's Direct Link

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022: The Final Answer Key 2022 for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the final answer key by visiting the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This year, the exams were held in the months of February, March, and April for various posts, including Assistant Teacher (PRT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Assistant Engineer E & M (AE), Junior Engineer E & M (JE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I, Junior Engineer Electrical (JE), Pharmacist (Homoeopathy), Assistant Director, Carpenter 2nd Class, and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi.

The DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for PRT, JSA, TA, and other posts. Candidates must take note that the answer keys are now final and will remain unchanged for the said post. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also mentioned the direct link to download the DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download answer key

Step 1: To check the answer key, candidates need to visit the DSSSB’s official website - dsssb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the answer key links given on the homepage - "DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN FEB-2022" or ‘DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN MAR-2022" or ‘ DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN APR-2022".

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their Application Number and 'Date of Birth'.

Step 4: Then, log into the account.

Step 5: Download DSSSB PRT Final Answer Key and Other and also take a printout for future use.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 Direct Link

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative