Last Updated:

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 For PRT, JSA, TA & Other Posts Released; Here's Direct Link

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022: The Final Answer Key 2022 for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has been released on the official website

Written By
Amrit Burman
DSSSB

Image: Shutterstock


DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022: The Final Answer Key 2022 for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the final answer key by visiting the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This year, the exams were held in the months of February, March, and April for various posts, including Assistant Teacher (PRT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Assistant Engineer E & M (AE), Junior Engineer E & M (JE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I, Junior Engineer Electrical (JE), Pharmacist (Homoeopathy), Assistant Director, Carpenter 2nd Class, and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi.

The DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 has been released for PRT, JSA, TA, and other posts. Candidates must take note that the answer keys are now final and will remain unchanged for the said post. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also mentioned the direct link to download the DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download answer key

  • Step 1: To check the answer key, candidates need to visit the DSSSB’s official website - dsssb.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the answer key links given on the homepage - "DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN FEB-2022" or ‘DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN MAR-2022" or ‘ DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN APR-2022".
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their Application Number and 'Date of Birth'.
  • Step 4: Then, log into the account.
  • Step 5: Download DSSSB PRT Final Answer Key and Other and also take a printout for future use.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 Direct Link

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | Assam Floods: ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 postponed in Silchar; new dates to be out soon
READ | UGC NET 2022: NTA releases merged cycle schedule, exam to begin on July 8
READ | JEE Mains 2022 Day 4 session 1 exam analysis: Students find paper 'moderately difficult'
READ | JIPMAT 2022: NTA releases exam city intimation slip, admit card to be out soon
READ | Tamil Nadu Supplementary exam registration begins today, apply by July 4
Tags: DSSSB, DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022, PRT
First Published:
COMMENT