DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 168 Deputy Manager & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for various posts. Few of the posts are Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical /Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO, Filter Supervisor & Bacteriologist. The application link has been activated on April 20 and the deadline to apply ends on May 9, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, over 165 vacancies will be filled under Delhi Archives, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Jal Board, and Women & Child Development (WCD) departments. Online applications need to be submitted at dsssb.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates has also been attached.

Official notification reads, "The vacancies advertised are liable to vary (increase or decrease). In case the vacancy position is reduced to any number or even nil by the user department, Board is not liable to compensate the applicant for any consequential damage/loss. The DSSSB reserves the right to cancel or modify the advertisement or part of it at any stage."

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

The recruitment link has been activated on April 20, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 9, 2022

The candidate must be a citizen of India. The candidate must be eligible in terms of age, educational qualifications, experience etc. as per Recruitment Rules notified by the User Department for the post in which he/she intends to apply. Age limit: The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is different for each posts. Details of the same can be checked here.

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is different for each posts. Details of the same can be checked here. Selection Process: The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable. Application Fee: In order to submit the application, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category will be exempted from paying the application fee.

