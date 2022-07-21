DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification For 547 Teacher Posts Out, Check Dates & Eligibility

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates for various posts, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant, against advertisement number 07/2022. As per the official notice, the application process for these posts will start on July 28 and continue till August 27, 2022. After the registration process is over, the board will announce the examination date and candidates will have to appear for the exam.
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details
- Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) - 364 Posts
- PGT Music (Male) - 1 Post
- PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) - 1 Post
- PGT Urdu (Male) - 3 Posts
- PGT Urdu (Female) - 3 Posts
- PGT Horticulture - 2 Posts
- PGT Psychology (Male) - 1 Post
- PGT Psychology (Female) - 1 Post
- PGT Computer Science ( Male) - 7 Posts
- PGT Computer Science ( Female) - 19 Posts
- PGT Punjabi (Female) - 2 Posts
- PGT Sanskrit (Female) - 21 Posts
- PGT English (Male) - 13 Posts
- PGT English (Female) - 14 Posts
- PGT EVGC ( Male) - 19 Posts
- PGT EVGC ( Female) -35 Posts
- Non-Teaching -41 Posts
- Total - 547 Posts
Selection Process | DSSSB Recruitment 2022
- Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.
Age Limit
- Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Tailor Master - 35 years
- Assistant Store Keeper, Publication Assistant, and Store Attendant - 27 years
- Accountant - 52 years
- TGT, - 30 years
- PGT - 36 years
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment: Here's how to apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment & other posts
- To apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment, DSSSB PGT Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of DSSSB
- Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link
- Fill out the application form and upload the required details
- Pay the application fees
- Submit to proceed
- Take a printout of the form for future use
Direct Link to visit the official website - CLICK HERE
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative