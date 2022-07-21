DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification For 547 Teacher Posts Out, Check Dates & Eligibility

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates for various posts, including Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Store Attendant, Accountant, Tailor Master, and Publication Assistant, against advertisement number 07/2022. As per the official notice, the application process for these posts will start on July 28 and continue till August 27, 2022. After the registration process is over, the board will announce the examination date and candidates will have to appear for the exam.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher) - 364 Posts

PGT Music (Male) - 1 Post

PGT (Fine Arts/ Painting) (Male) - 1 Post

PGT Urdu (Male) - 3 Posts

PGT Urdu (Female) - 3 Posts

PGT Horticulture - 2 Posts

PGT Psychology (Male) - 1 Post

PGT Psychology (Female) - 1 Post

PGT Computer Science ( Male) - 7 Posts

PGT Computer Science ( Female) - 19 Posts

PGT Punjabi (Female) - 2 Posts

PGT Sanskrit (Female) - 21 Posts

PGT English (Male) - 13 Posts

PGT English (Female) - 14 Posts

PGT EVGC ( Male) - 19 Posts

PGT EVGC ( Female) -35 Posts

Non-Teaching -41 Posts

Total - 547 Posts

Selection Process | DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Age Limit

Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Labour Welfare Inspector Tailor Master - 35 years

Assistant Store Keeper, Publication Assistant, and Store Attendant - 27 years

Accountant - 52 years

TGT, - 30 years

PGT - 36 years

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment: Here's how to apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment & other posts

To apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment, DSSSB PGT Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website of DSSSB

Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Fill out the application form and upload the required details

Pay the application fees

Submit to proceed

Take a printout of the form for future use

Direct Link to visit the official website - CLICK HERE

