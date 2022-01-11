DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Or 691 JE/SO Posts Open, Here's How To Apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) and Section Officer (SO) in Electrical and Civil Engineering in various departments in the organization. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will end on February 9, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 691 posts will be filled in the organization. To apply for the posts, candidates belonging to unreserved categories would be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. While, applicants belonging from ST, SC, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying fees. In view of the COVID pandemic, DSSSB is accepting only online applications, and no applications received by post or hand will be accepted.

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2022 | Direct Link

Recruitment notice for DSSSB Junior Engineer Section Officer (Civil) - Click here

Recruitment notice for DSSSB Junior Engineer Section Officer (Electrical) - Click here

Delhi Govt Jobs: Check vacancy details for DSSSB SO Recruitment 2022

Posts Number of vacancies Junior Engineer Section Officer (Electrical) 116 Posts Junior Engineer Section Officer (Civil) 575 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for posts

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the option that reads, " Link for Online Application Registration System (OARS)"

Step 3: Now, select " Click for New Registration"

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter Registration details and Identity proof details

Step 5: Then, click on the " Submit" and carefully generate Registration ID and Password.

and carefully generate Registration ID and Password. Step 6: Now, use the ID and Password to Login

Step 7: Apply for JE/SO Posts 2022. It is recommended that candidates must download the document take a printout for future reference.

