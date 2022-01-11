Last Updated:

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Or 691 JE/SO Posts Open, Here's How To Apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. See how to apply.

Written By
Amrit Burman
DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Image: Shutterstock


DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) and Section Officer (SO) in Electrical and Civil Engineering in various departments in the organization. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will end on February 9, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 691 posts will be filled in the organization. To apply for the posts, candidates belonging to unreserved categories would be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. While, applicants belonging from ST, SC, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying fees. In view of the COVID pandemic, DSSSB is accepting only online applications, and no applications received by post or hand will be accepted.

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2022 | Direct Link 

  • Recruitment notice for DSSSB Junior Engineer Section Officer (Civil) - Click here
  • Recruitment notice for DSSSB Junior Engineer Section Officer (Electrical) - Click here

Delhi Govt Jobs: Check vacancy details for DSSSB SO Recruitment 2022

  • Posts

  • Number of vacancies
  • Junior Engineer Section Officer (Electrical)
  • 116 Posts
  • Junior Engineer Section Officer (Civil)
  • 575 Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for posts

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the option that reads, "Link for Online Application Registration System (OARS)"
  • Step 3: Now, select "Click for New Registration"
  • Step 4: Candidates now need to enter Registration details and Identity proof details
  • Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" and carefully generate Registration ID and Password.
  • Step 6: Now, use the ID and Password to Login
  • Step 7: Apply for JE/SO Posts 2022. It is recommended that candidates must download the document take a printout for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative

READ | UPSC Recruitment: Apply for 78 Junior Mining Geologist & other posts; check direct link
READ | BOB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 58 contractual posts; check how to apply
READ | GAIL India Recruitment 2022 for Chief Manager and Senior Officer posts; check details
READ | UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 26,000 Constable Civil Police posts
READ | Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 4161 posts; here's how to apply
Tags: DSSSB Recruitment 2022, Delhi govt jobs, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT