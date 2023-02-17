DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Exam Schedule For Various Posts Released, Check Here

Quick links:
DSSSB Recruitment exam schedule out; Image: Shutterstock
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released its recruitment exam schedule on its official website. The schedule has the dates of recruitment exams for various posts including Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher and others. The DSSSB recruitment exams for various posts this year will begin from March 18 onwards. A detailed schedule can be checked here. A direct link to check the schedule on the official website has also been provided below.
DSSSB will release the admit cards for the exams and other details in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. The name of exam centres, date and time of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card of candidates.