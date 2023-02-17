DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Exam Schedule For Various Posts Released, Check Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released its recruitment exam schedule on its official website. The schedule has the dates of recruitment exams for various posts including Librarian, PGT, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher and others. The DSSSB recruitment exams for various posts this year will begin from March 18 onwards. A detailed schedule can be checked here. A direct link to check the schedule on the official website has also been provided below.

DSSSB Recruitment Exam Schedule

The exam dates are March 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26. According to the DSSSB exam schedule, the board will conduct the written exam for various posts under advertisement number 6, 7, 8/ 22 from 18 to 26 March 2023 online i.e. Computer Based Test mode.

According to the DSSSB Schedule, the written exam for the post of Librarian, Assistant Archivist Grade-I, Tailor Master and Shift in charge will be conducted on 18th March 2023.

DSSSB recruitment exams for PGT EVGC (Male), PGT EVGC (Female), PGT English Male and PGT English Female will be held on 19 March 2023.

The exam for PGT Psychology Male/Female and PGT Horticulture and PGT Punjabi Female is scheduled on 24 March 2023.

Click here to download DSSSB Exam Schedule

DSSSB will release the admit cards for the exams and other details in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. The name of exam centres, date and time of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card of candidates.