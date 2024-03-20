Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will today begin the application process for the recruitment of Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. The application process is scheduled to commence on March 20 and will conclude on April 18. Eligible candidates interested in these positions can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Details: This recruitment campaign aims to fill 102 vacancies for Process Servers and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts.

Advertisement

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Age Limit: Applicants should be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible for DSSSB Recruitment 2024.

Advertisement

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2024:

To apply for these positions, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the Apply Online link on the homepage Fill out the application form with the necessary details Upload all the required documents Pay the application fee as applicable Submit the application form and retain a printout for future reference.