Updated March 19th, 2024 at 07:27 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application for 1499 PGT, steno and other posts to begin on March 19

DSSSB will begin the application process for Assistant Sanitary Inspector, PGT, Stenographer Grade ‘D’, and other posts from March 19.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs
DSSSB recruitment for various posts to begin on March 19 | Image:Unsplash
DSSSB, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, will begin the application process for Assistant Sanitary Inspector, PGT, Stenographer Grade ‘D’, and other posts from March 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1499 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before April 17.

Candidates applying for DSSSB Recruitment 2024 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
2. Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage
3. Fill out the application form with accurate details
4. Upload all the required documents
5. Pay the application fee as applicable
6. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other important instructions provided in the notification available on the official website before applying. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the recruitment process conducted by DSSSB and contribute to public service in Delhi.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:27 IST

