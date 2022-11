Today is the last date for candidates to apply for several positions, including librarian, TGT, assistant teacher (nursery), and others, in the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by using the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the One Tier examination scheme.

Here's DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Official Notification - Click Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 632 vacancies will be filled in the department. However, 100 posts are reserved for the position of librarian, 4 are for assistant teachers in nurseries, 106 are for trained graduate teachers in computer science, 201 are for domestic science teachers, and 221 are for physical education teachers.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should not be above 30 years as on November 18, 2022, to apply for the DSSSB vacancies

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 100 in order to apply for the positions.

Candidates who are female and those who fall under the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Librarian: Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of two years in Library/computerization of a Library.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Bachelors degree in computer application (BCA) from a recognized university or B.E/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university.

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute and bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

Physical Education Teacher: Graduate with Bachelor’s of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or its equivalent.

DSSB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Candidates then need to pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for DSSB Recruitment - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative