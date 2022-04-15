DTC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 360 Assistant & SO Posts

DTC Recruitment 2022: Delhi Transport Corporation, popularly known as DTC is inviting applications from eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Fitter and other posts. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 357 posts will be filled in the organisation.

The application link will be activated on April 18 and the deadline to apply ends on May 4, 2022. The steps which have to be followed while applying can be checked here. Official notification reads that the candidates must apply online only. No other mode of application shall be accepted. For more details, one can go to the official website of DTC at dtc.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Transport Corporation Recruitment: Check important dates here

The application link will be activated on the official website on April 18, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 4, 2022

DTC Recruitment: Check Vacancy Details Here

Assistant Foreman (Repair and Maintenance): 112 Posts

Assistant Fitter (Repair and Maintenance): 175 Posts

Assistant Electrician (Repair and Maintenance): 70 Posts

Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process here

Those interested in this recruitment drive should hold a Diploma in the concerned field for the post of Section Officer and Assistant Foreman and ITI is required for Fitter and Electrician Posts. Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured by candidates as per merit, in the technical qualification as required for the said post.

Education qualification required

Section Officer (Electrical) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year experience.

Section Officer (Civil) - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering and one year of experience or training as a Diploma Holder Apprentice.

Assistant Foreman (R&M) - Three years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical or Electrical Engineering with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Fitter (R&M) - ITI in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter or three apprentices in the trade of Mechanic (MV)/Diesel/Tractor Mechanic/Automobile Fitter by NCVT

Assistant Electrician - ITI in Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics or three years Apprentice in the trade of Electrician (Auto)/Mechanic Auto Electrician and Electronics by NCVT.

Check age limit details here