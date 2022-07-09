Last Updated:

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Assistant Professor & Other Posts

DU Recruitment: Zakir Hussain Delhi college Evening and Sri Venkateswara College are recruiting candidates for Asst Professor, Lab Attendant & other posts.

Amrit Burman
DU Faculty Recruitment

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Zakir Hussain Delhi college Evening is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 9. Through this recruitment process, a total of 55 posts will be filled in the department.

Application fees

  • Candidates belonging to the UR/ OBC/ EWS category will be required to pay Rs 500 as the application fees.
  • No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women candidates.

Vacancy details

  • Unreserved category - 18 Posts
  • SC category - 9 Posts
  • ST category - 4 Posts
  • OBC category - 13 Posts 
  • PwBD category - 2 Posts 
  • EWS category 9 Posts

Here's a direct link to fill out the application form - DU Faculty Recruitment Application Form 2022

 

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Non-Teaching posts

Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College has invited applications from candidates for non-teaching posts. To apply candidates need to visit the official website - svc.ac.in. The last date for submission of the online application is July 21, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacant faculty seats at Sri Venkateswara College.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

  • Laboratory Assistant - 03 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant 33 Posts
  • Library Attendant - 7 Posts
  • Junior Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Assistant - 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant 1 
  • Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post
  • Librarian - 1 Post
  • Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Application fees

  • Candidates belonging to the UR/ OBC/ EWS category will be required to pay Rs 500 as the application fees.
  • No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women candidates.

Here's direct link to apply for DU Faculty Recruitment - CLICK HERE
 

