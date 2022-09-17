DU Faculty Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For Over 100 Assistant Professor Posts

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University, is recruiting candidates for invitations to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of RLAC at rlacollege.edu.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the posts is October 8, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 73 posts in the organisation will be filled.

Eligibility Criteria

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned, relevant, or allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for the UR, OBC, and EWS categories.

No application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

RLAC DU Faculty Recruitment 2022 Notification - Click Here

DU Recruitment: Vacancy open for Assistant Professors posts in Hindu College

Delhi University's Hindu College is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Professor posts. The application process is underway, and the last date to apply for the posts is October 1, 2022. To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. A total of 69 posts will be filled in the department through this recruitment process.

DU recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for the UR/OBC/EWS category.

SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants are exempted from application fees

DU Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Then, complete the registration and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Pay the application fee.

Step 4: Upload all the required details

Step 5: Submit and take a printout for future reference.

Hindu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative