DU Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 32 Non-teaching Posts; All Key Details Here

Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University is inviting applications for the library attendants and other posts. The official notice has been released on the official website on December 23, 2021. Official notice reads, "Applications are invited for the following permanent non-teaching posts in the Pay Level as per 7th CPC mentioned below with usual allowances permissible under the University of Delhi/UGC rules."

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32 candidates will be selected. The deadline to apply for the above mentioned posts is January 24, 2022. The recruitment details can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official notification.

DU recruitment 2022: Check details here

Library Attendant: 11 Posts

Junior Assistant: 7 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 5 Posts

Assistant: 5 Posts

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post

Senior Assistant: 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post

DU recruitment 2022: Check selection process and application fee here

As per notification, final selection of applicants would be done on the basis of written test/practical test/ skill test and marks scored by the candidates. Applicants who will qualify for the written examination will be called for an interview.

DU recruitment 2022: Application fees for candidates under UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 500. Candidates under SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs. 250 while applying

Check important dates here

Notification has been released on December 23, 2021

Application link has been opened on December 30, 2021

The deadline to apply is January 24, 2022 (11.59 pm)

In order to be selected, candidates will have to go through a written test. Official notification reads, "Candidates are required to appear in a written test/practical test/skill test to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for interview (if applicable). The selection shall be based on the performance of the candidate in the written test/skill test and interview (if applicable)."