Last Updated:

DU Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 32 Non-teaching Posts; All Key Details Here

DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College is inviting applications for 32 non-teaching posts. Check recruitment details like age limit & selection process here

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DU Recruitment

Image: PTI


Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University is inviting applications for the library attendants and other posts. The official notice has been released on the official website on December 23, 2021. Official notice reads, "Applications are invited for the following permanent non-teaching posts in the Pay Level as per 7th CPC mentioned below with usual allowances permissible under the University of Delhi/UGC rules."

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32 candidates will be selected. The deadline to apply for the above mentioned posts is January 24, 2022. The recruitment details can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official notification.

DU recruitment 2022: Check details here

  • Library Attendant: 11 Posts
  • Junior Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 5 Posts
  • Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post

DU recruitment 2022: Check selection process and application fee here

  • As per notification, final selection of applicants would be done on the basis of written test/practical test/ skill test and marks scored by the candidates. Applicants who will qualify for the written examination will be called for an interview.
  • DU recruitment 2022: Application fees for candidates under UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs. 500. Candidates under SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs. 250 while applying

Check important dates here

  • Notification has been released on December 23, 2021
  • Application link has been opened on December 30, 2021
  • The deadline to apply is January 24, 2022 (11.59 pm)

In order to be selected, candidates will have to go through a written test. Official notification reads, "Candidates are required to appear in a written test/practical test/skill test to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for interview (if applicable). The selection shall be based on the performance of the candidate in the written test/skill test and interview (if applicable)."

Notification further adds, "Please note that all future correspondence regarding the date of written examination/s, Skill test etc shall be uploaded on the college website only or/and sent to the email ID provided by the candidates. Candidates should ensure that the email ID provided by them is correct in all respects. The candidates should check their email (including spam) & college website on a regular basis. If any information is delayed due to technical reasons, the college would not be responsible for the same."

READ | Delhi University issues important notice for students appearing in online open book exams
READ | Delhi University SOL Admission 2021: Over 60k students secure admissions
READ | DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University to release 3rd Merit List today
READ | Delhi University looking to set up nanomedical institute to facilitate research on diseases
READ | Delhi University PG 4th merit list out, click on direct link to check final list
Tags: DU Recruitment, DU Recruitment 2022, Delhi University
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND