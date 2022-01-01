DU Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 32 Non-teaching Posts; All Key Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University is inviting applications for the library attendants and other posts. The official notice has been released on the official website on December 23, 2021. Official notice reads, "Applications are invited for the following permanent non-teaching posts in the Pay Level as per 7th CPC mentioned below with usual allowances permissible under the University of Delhi/UGC rules."
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32 candidates will be selected. The deadline to apply for the above mentioned posts is January 24, 2022. The recruitment details can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official notification.
In order to be selected, candidates will have to go through a written test. Official notification reads, "Candidates are required to appear in a written test/practical test/skill test to adjudge the basic knowledge as per the requirement of the post. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for interview (if applicable). The selection shall be based on the performance of the candidate in the written test/skill test and interview (if applicable)."
Notification further adds, "Please note that all future correspondence regarding the date of written examination/s, Skill test etc shall be uploaded on the college website only or/and sent to the email ID provided by the candidates. Candidates should ensure that the email ID provided by them is correct in all respects. The candidates should check their email (including spam) & college website on a regular basis. If any information is delayed due to technical reasons, the college would not be responsible for the same."