DU Recruitment 2022: Dyal Singh College Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Post

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Dyal Singh College of Delhi University has invited applications to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to apply is April 30. Candidates who are interested are required to apply on the official website at rec.uod.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Dyal Singh College at dsce.du.ac.in.
Online applications are invited in the prescribed application form from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Director, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research and Principal, University College of Medical Sciences. The posts carry Scale of Pay Level 14 as per VII CPC Pay Matrix. For Director, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research, there is 1 post. For Principal, University College of Medical Sciences, there is 1 post. Earlier the last date to register was March 31 which has been extended to May 10, 2022. Here is the direct link to check official notification.