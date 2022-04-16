DU Recruitment 2022: Dyal Singh College Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Post

Dyal Singh College of Delhi University has invited applications to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to apply is April 30. Candidates who are interested are required to apply on the official website at rec.uod.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Dyal Singh College at dsce.du.ac.in.

DU Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, 79 posts will be filled

Application fee: For UR/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs. 500. SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee

Delhi University recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website rec.uod.ac.in

Step 2: In the second step, they will have to get themselves registered by clicking on the registration link being displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Once the registration credentials are created, candidates will have to use them to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 6: They should pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Candidates will then be redirected to the confirmation page

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the confirmation page and candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

DU Director, ACBR and Principal, UCMS recruitment 2022

Online applications are invited in the prescribed application form from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Director, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research and Principal, University College of Medical Sciences. The posts carry Scale of Pay Level 14 as per VII CPC Pay Matrix. For Director, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research, there is 1 post. For Principal, University College of Medical Sciences, there is 1 post. Earlier the last date to register was March 31 which has been extended to May 10, 2022. Here is the direct link to check official notification.