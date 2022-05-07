DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College Invites Applications For 90 Asst Professor Posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College, University of Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Professor posts. The recruitment link has been activated on April 24 and the deadline to apply ends on May 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts is till May 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 90 posts will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Rajdhani College on rajdhanicollege.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. The eligibility, selection process, and other details can be checked here.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Chemistry: 9 Posts

Commerce: 14 Posts

Computer Science: 2 Posts

Economics: 5 Posts

English: 5 Posts

Hindi: 2 Posts

History: 7 Posts

Mathematics: 10 Posts

Physics: 18 Posts

Political Science: 7 Posts

Sanskrit: 4 Posts

Environmental Science: 3 Posts

Electronics: 4 Posts

Check eligibility and application fee here

: A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test(NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clauses (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). Application fee: For candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs. 500. It is noted that no application fees will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants. The payment of application fees should be made online only, through debit/ credit card or net banking. For more recruitment details, candidates can go to the official website of Rajdhani College.

Here is how to apply