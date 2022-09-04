DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 119 Assistant Professor Posts At Dyal Singh College

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Delhi University-affiliated Dyal Singh Evening College is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of Dayal Singh College at colrec.du.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 119 Assistant Professor posts in various departments will be filled. Candidates can apply for the posts till September 17. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Assistant Professor vacancies.

Dyal Singh College Vacancy details

Bengali: 1

Botany: 5

Chemistry: 2

Commerce: 23

Com. Science: 8

Economics: 11

EVS: 2

Geography: 4

Hindi: 1

Mathematics: 17

Philosophy: 4

Physics: 18

Pol. Science: 4

Sanskrit: 4

Zoology: 4

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of application form - September 3, 2022

Last date for submission of application fees - September 17, 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have Post Graduation, NET Qualified/Ph.D or equivalent from a recognized Board/University/Institution.

Application Fees

Candidates from the General/OBC category must pay an application fee of Rs 500.

While SC/ST category candidates are exempt from paying the application fees.

Salary

For an Assistant Professor's salary of Rs 57700 along with other allowances (Level 10).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for vacancies at Dyal Singh College

Step 1: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Dyal Singh College - colrec.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Then, pay the application fees (if required).

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)