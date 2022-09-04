Last Updated:

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 119 Assistant Professor Posts At Dyal Singh College

Delhi University-affiliated Dyal Singh Evening College is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Check vacancy details here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Dyal Singh College

Image: Pexels


Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Delhi University-affiliated Dyal Singh Evening College is recruiting candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of Dayal Singh College at colrec.du.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 119 Assistant Professor posts in various departments will be filled. Candidates can apply for the posts till September 17. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Assistant Professor vacancies.

Dyal Singh College Vacancy details

  • Bengali: 1
  • Botany: 5
  • Chemistry: 2
  • Commerce: 23
  • Com. Science: 8
  • Economics: 11
  • EVS: 2
  • Geography: 4
  • Hindi: 1
  • Mathematics: 17
  • Philosophy: 4
  • Physics: 18
  • Pol. Science: 4
  • Sanskrit: 4
  • Zoology: 4

Important Dates

  • Starting date of submission of application form - September 3, 2022
  • Last date for submission of application fees - September 17, 2022

Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have Post Graduation, NET Qualified/Ph.D or equivalent from a recognized Board/University/Institution.

Application Fees

  • Candidates from the General/OBC category must pay an application fee of Rs 500.
  • While SC/ST category candidates are exempt from paying the application fees.

Salary

  • For an Assistant Professor's salary of Rs 57700 along with other allowances (Level 10).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for vacancies at Dyal Singh College

  • Step 1: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Dyal Singh College - colrec.uod.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 3: Upload the required documents
  • Step 4: Then, pay the application fees (if required).
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future use.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

READ | WB govt raises upper age limit for recruitment of police constables: CM Mamata Banerjee
READ | SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 665 posts; Check steps to apply
READ | APSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for Lecturer and Programme Scriptwriter posts
READ | FCI Recruitment: Notice released for 5043 posts, apply from Sept 6; Check key details
READ | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 300 Navik and Yantrik posts from Sept 8
COMMENT