DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 142 Assistant Professors Posts; Check Steps To Apply

Image: PTI
DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University's Kalindi College is recruiting candidates for assistant professor posts. According to the official information, the application process is underway, and the date for submitting the application form is December 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 142 vacancies for assistant professors in different departments will be filled.
"Online applications are invited in the prescribed Application Form available at web-link https://colrec.uod.ac.in/ from eligible candidates for permanent appointment to the post of Assistant Professor, in various subjects/departments of the college in the Academic Pay Level 10 ( Rs.57,700- 1,82,400/-) of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules of University of Delhi from time to time."
"The last date for receipt of the application is 26.12.2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. For details, please visit the College Website (www.kalindiCollege.in) as well as the University of Delhi Website (www.du.ac.in)," read the official notification.