DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 142 Assistant Professors Posts; Check Steps To Apply

DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University's Kalindi College is recruiting candidates for assistant professor posts. According to the official information, the application process is underway, and the date for submitting the application form is December 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 142 vacancies for assistant professors in different departments will be filled.

"Online applications are invited in the prescribed Application Form available at web-link https://colrec.uod.ac.in/ from eligible candidates for permanent appointment to the post of Assistant Professor, in various subjects/departments of the college in the Academic Pay Level 10 ( Rs.57,700- 1,82,400/-) of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules of University of Delhi from time to time."

"The last date for receipt of the application is 26.12.2022 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. For details, please visit the College Website (www.kalindiCollege.in) as well as the University of Delhi Website (www.du.ac.in)," read the official notification.

DU Assistant Professors Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Botany: 9 Posts

Chemistry: 11 Posts

Commerce: 4 Posts

Computer Science: 10 Posts

Economics: 11 Posts

English: 14 Posts

Journalism: 6 Posts

Environmental Science: 3 Posts

Geography: 13 Posts

Hindi: 12 Posts

History: 9 Posts

Mathematics: 11 Posts

Music: 1 Post

Physics: 7 Posts

Political Science: 6 Posts

Sanskrit: 6 Posts

Zoology: 7 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for DU Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for DU Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Then, pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's DU Recruitment 2022 official Notification

DU recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500, according to the official notice.

Applicants from the SC, ST, PWD, and women categories will not be charged an application fee.

Image: PTI/ Representative