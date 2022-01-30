DU Recruitment: Apply For 635 Professor, Associate Professor Posts; Check Direct Link Here

DU Recruitment 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for professorial and associate professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of Delhi University: du.ac.in. Candidates must note that February 7, 2022, is the deadline to apply. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 635 posts will be filled in the organization.

As per the official notification, "The screened candidates called for interview should report along with all the testimonials/certificates in original along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter Id/Driving License/Passport). A set of self-attested photocopies of certificates or testimonials with respect to the qualifications, experience, and category as applicable, indicated in the online application form, duly certified by the applicant, should be submitted at the time of interview. "

DU Recruitment 2022: Direct Link | Application Fees | More Details

Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 2000 as application fees, while candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants are not required to pay an application fee. It is highly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates. To apply for the posts candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - DU Recruitment

DU Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of Delhi University.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill in the application form by entering the required details.

Step 4: Then, upload the required documents in scanned format.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Then, print a copy for future reference.

Image: PTI/ Representaive