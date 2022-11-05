DU Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 69 Assistant Professor Posts In Kamala Nehru College

DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College is recruiting candidates for assistant professor posts. The application process is underway, and candidates can apply for the posts until November 9, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU Recruitment Notification - Click Here

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 69 posts for Assistant Professors will be filled in the Delhi University's Kamala Nehru College.

DU recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is 500 for the UR, OBC, and EWS categories.

There is no application fees for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Pay scale

Assistant Professor, post-pay scale, academic pay level 10, with rationalized entry pay of Rs 57700 as per the CPC pay matrix, in addition to other usual allowances in various departments of the college, per the official notice.

DU recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for DU recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, register and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Candidates then need to pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload all the required details.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button and take the printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for DU Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Unsplash/Representative