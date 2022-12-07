DVC GET Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 100 Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts; Check Details

In an important notification released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), it has been informed that the department is recruiting candidates for 100 engineering graduates in various disciplines, including mechanical, electrical, civil, C&I, IT, and communication, through GATE-2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website at www.dvc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the last dates to apply for these posts are on or before December 31, 2022.

DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their scores in GATE 2022.

Vacancy Details: DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23

GET(Mech)-27

GET (Elec)-45

GET (Civil)-09

GET (C&I)-09

GET(IT)-05

GET(Comm)-05

Educational Qualification

GATE 2022 Passing Scores.

The candidate must have appeared in the corresponding GATE 2022.

Notification and qualification for the same qualifying marks will be as declared by the GATE 2022 Organizing Institute.

It is advised that candidates must check the notification link for details under DVC GET Recruitment 2022–23 Job Notification.

DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23: Here's how to get DVC GET Recruitment 2022-23 notification

Step 1: To download the DVC GET Recruitment 2022–23 Job Notification, candidates are required to visit the official website of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) at www.dvc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Recruitment Notice" section on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the link that reads, "Advertisement for recruitment of graduate engineer trainees (GETs) through GATE 2022," available on the home page.

Step 4: Open the PDF of the DVC GET Recruitment 2022–23 Job Notification in a new window.

Step 5: Download the DVC GET Recruitment 2022–23 Job Notification and save it for your future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative