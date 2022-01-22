East Coast Railway To Conduct Walk-in-interview For Group C Posts, Check All Details Here

East Coast Railway is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Group C posts. If eligible, they can appear for a walk-in-interview on January 31, 2022, at 11 am. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8 posts will be filled. Considering the COVID situation, the walk in interview may be extended to more than one day depending on the number of applicants. Candidates can check eligibility and vacancy details here:

ECR recruitment: Check vacancy details here

For Nursing Superintendent: 7 Posts

For Pharmacist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

For Nursing Superintendent post: Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).

For Pharmacist: 10+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council.

Check age limit and salary details here

For Nursing Superintendent: Age limit is 20-40 years and salary is Rs. 44,900 plus admissible allowances

For Pharmacist: Age limit is 20-35 years and salary will be Rs. 29,200 plus admissible allowances

Candidates, who will clear the interview round, will be engaged on contract terms for a period up to March 31, 2022. The vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative necessity. As per the official notice, the venue of the walk-in-interview is Udayagiri Meeting Hall, 2nd floor, South Block Rail Sadan/ECOR/ Headquarters/ Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. The timing for the walk-in-interview is 11 am onwards.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications Invited Under Sports Quota

South Eastern Railway is inviting applications from sportspersons for vacancies against the sports quota. The application submission should be done through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process for this recruitment drive was started on January 3, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 candidates will be selected to fill up vacant posts in the organisation. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. The last date or deadline to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep is February 11, 2022.

Here is how to apply