Eastern Coalfields Limited Invites Applications For 313 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply

Eastern Coalfields Limited, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited is will be inviting applications for Mining Sirdar posts. The online application link will be activated on February 20, 2022. The deadline to fill out and submit the application form will end on March 10, 2022. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here. They can apply online through the official website of ECL at www.easterncoal.gov.in.

Official notification reads, "The number of posts advertised can be increased or decreased at the sole discretion of the management. The management also reserves the right to cancel the notified vacancies at its discretion & such decision will be final and binding to all. In event of cancellation of notified vacancies, the examination fee paid by the candidates will not be refundable."

Check important dates here

Submission of Online application will commence from February 20, 2022

The deadline to fill online application is March 10, 2022

ECL Recruitment: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 313 vacancies will be filled

Out of them, 127 vacancies are for the General category

30 vacancies are for the EWS category

83 vacancies are for OBC(NCL)

46 vacancies are for the SC category candidates

23 vacancies are for ST category candidates

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs.31,852.56

Eastern Coalfields Limited Recruitment: Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of ECL easterncoal.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link given to apply for Mining Sirdar

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their details and fill in the application form

Candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 177 Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman posts

NTPC Limited is inviting applications for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman positions. Selected candidates will be hired on a fixed-term basis. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 177 vacancies will be filled. Out of which 74 vacancies are for Mining Overman and 103 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test. The written exam will be conducted in Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar centres. Interested candidates will have to check eligibility before applying. The deadline to apply ends on March 15, 2022.

Official notification reads, "Applications are invited from energetic & experienced Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar with brilliant academic record to join this organization for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Kerandari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited. To fuel its ambitious growth plan, NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar on fixed term basis for a period of 03 years."

Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of NTPC

On the homepage, look for the career section and then click on Jobs(Current/UnderProcess)

Look for the link which reads, "Recruitment of Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar on Fixed Term basis for Coal Mining Projects through Coal Mining Headquarters."

In the next step, click on "Click here to apply"

The application form will be opened up on the screen, fill the form and upload documents

Submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page

Image: Shutterstock