ECGC PO Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For Probationary Officer Posts, Details Here

ECGC PO Recruitment: ECGC, a government of India enterprise has invited online applications for the recruitment of probationary officers. There are a total of 17 vacancies. The online application window opened on May 2 and the last date to apply is May 31. Aspirants can apply online at ecgc.in.

ECGC PO Salary

Candidates who will be selected for appointment will get a CTC of Rs 16 lakh per annum. They will be posted in Mumbai. They will be in the pay scale of 53600-2645(14)-90630-2865(4)-1,02,090. The officers are also eligible for the allowances and benefits like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement, Transport Allowance, Medical Allowance, Newspaper Allowance, Meal coupons, Reimbursement of Mobile Bills, Mobile Handset & Briefcase Allowance, Furniture Allowance, Household help Allowance, etc.

ECGC PO Exam

ECGC will conduct an online written exam on July 15. The date for the exam will be notified later. The online examination will be conducted at 6 centers i.e., Bangalore, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai or other centers for an interview detail of which will be communicated in the interview call letter to the eligible candidates. Read ECGC PO Recruitment Notification 2023 to know the eligibility criteria

ECGC PO Recruitment: Registration Dates