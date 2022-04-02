Last Updated:

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1625 Jr Technician Posts, See Direct Link

ECIL Recruitment 2022: ECIL is inviting applications for 1625 Junior technician posts. Recruitment details, important dates & direct link is mentioned below.

Ecil recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


ECIL Recruitment: Electronics Corporation of India Limited, also known as ECIL is inviting applications for the posts of Junior Technician. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility before applying. The application link has been activated on the official website ecil.co.in and the deadline to apply ends on April 11, 2022. If applying on the last date, candidates should make sure to apply by 2 PM as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. As of now, the date and time for document verification is not out yet.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1625 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 814 posts are in the Electronics Mechanic trade, 184 in the Electrician trade and 627 posts are in Fitter trade. Eligibility criteria, age limit and direct link to apply is mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "Some unscrupulous elements may approach you with the assurance of procuring contractual appointment for you in ECIL through illegal gratification. You must not fall prey to such assurance or exploitation and must not entertain or encourage such elements in any way; it is emphasized and reassured that the selection exercise will be done on the basis of merit only and in a transparent manner."

ECIL Job: Check important dates here

  • Commencement of online registration- April 1, 2022
  • Last date for online registration is April 11, 2022
  • Date and timing of Document verification will be hosted on official website.

ECIL Junior Technician Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

  • Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply is 30 years as on March 31, 2022. However, upper age limit is relaxed for 5 years for SC/ST; 3 years for OBC and 10 more years for relaxation for PwD category. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989.
  • Educational Qualification: Minimum required eligibility is that candidate should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics Mechanic / Electrician / Fitter (this includes NTC, Board Based Basic Training as well as advanced modules under Multi-skilled training pattern of Directorate General of Labour & Employment being implemented through ITI upgraded as Centre of Excellence in required trades). In addition, one-year Apprenticeship (NAC issued by Ministry of Skill Development) is mandatory. 

Here is the direct link to apply

