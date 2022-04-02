ECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1625 Jr Technician Posts, See Direct Link

ECIL Recruitment: Electronics Corporation of India Limited, also known as ECIL is inviting applications for the posts of Junior Technician. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility before applying. The application link has been activated on the official website ecil.co.in and the deadline to apply ends on April 11, 2022. If applying on the last date, candidates should make sure to apply by 2 PM as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. As of now, the date and time for document verification is not out yet.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1625 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 814 posts are in the Electronics Mechanic trade, 184 in the Electrician trade and 627 posts are in Fitter trade. Eligibility criteria, age limit and direct link to apply is mentioned below.

Official notification reads, "Some unscrupulous elements may approach you with the assurance of procuring contractual appointment for you in ECIL through illegal gratification. You must not fall prey to such assurance or exploitation and must not entertain or encourage such elements in any way; it is emphasized and reassured that the selection exercise will be done on the basis of merit only and in a transparent manner."

ECIL Job: Check important dates here

Commencement of online registration- April 1, 2022

Last date for online registration is April 11, 2022

Date and timing of Document verification will be hosted on official website.

ECIL Junior Technician Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria Here