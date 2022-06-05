ECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 40 Tradesman Posts Begins, Check How To Apply

ECIL recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Tradesman - B vacancies. The application link has already been activated and the deadline to submit the form will end on June 25, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. For more details, they can go to the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Check age limit details here

While applying, candidates should not be more than 28 years as on the last date of the submission of the application form.

ECIL 2022: Check important dates

Commencement of online registration of application by candidates June 4, 2022

The Last date for online registration of applications by candidates is June 25, 2022

Admit card release date not announced yet

Exam date has also not been announced yet

ECIL recruitment 2022: Check details here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacancies will; be filled. Out of those, 11 posts are for the Electronic Mechanic/R&TV, 12 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 3 vacancies are for Electrician, and 10 vacancies are for the Machinist. For Turner, there are 4 vacancies.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Check selection process here

The selection process will consist of two stages

First will be a written test and the second will be a trade test

No interviews will be held

ECIL recruitment 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of ECIL at careers.ecil.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on Advt No: 11/ 2022

Step 3: The application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Cross-check the details, pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply