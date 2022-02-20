Last Updated:

ECL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 313 Mining Sirdar Posts; Check How To Apply

ECL Recruitment 2022: Eastern Coalfield India Limited has invited candidates to apply online for mining Sirdar positions. Here's how to apply.

ECL Recruitment 2022: Eastern Coalfield India Limited has invited candidates to apply online for Mining Sirdar positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the ECL at www.easterncoal.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, ECL aims to fill a total of 313 posts of Mining Sirdar.

The application process that commenced on February 20, 2022, will conclude on March 10, 2022. Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to apply. At the time of filling the application form, candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee, which can be paid through any online mode, i.e., debit card, credit card, net banking, etc. Candidates from SC/ST, ex-servicemen, and women are exempt from paying the application fee. Out of 313 positions, 127 are for the general category, 30 are for the EWS category, 83 are for the OBC (NCL), 46 are for the SC category, and 23 are for the ST category.

ECL recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts candidates need to visit the official website of ECL at easterncoal.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment" tab given on the homepage.
  • Step 3: To apply for the position of Mining Sirdar, follow the link provided.
  • Step 4: Enter the required details.
  • Step 5: Filling out the application form
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the application for future reference.

