Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Over 1 Lakh AICTE Internship Opportunities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched over 1 lakh job opportunities for students through the AICTE portal.

Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched over 1 lakh job opportunities for students. The students can access these opportunities on the All India Council For Technical Education's (AICTE) portal. You can access the internship opportunities here.

While addressing the press in the same Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the opportunities will open up doors for students to get an understanding of how a particular industry works.

Besides, earlier, on Monday he had said that the annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a public movement to ensure a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters undertaking exams.

Around 15.7 lakh students have registered for the creative writing competition after which they will be shortlisted to attend the event in person. This year, 'Pariksha pe Charcha' (PPC) is scheduled to be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

