EIL Recruitment: Applications Invited For 60 Jr Draftsman Vacancies, Check Details Here

EIL recruitment: Engineers India Limited (EIL), New Delhi is inviting applications to fill 60 vacancies of Jr. Draftsman Gr. I and Jr. Draftsman Gr. II post. The application link is already activated and the deadline to submit the application form is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60 vacancies will be filled. Out of those 60 vacancies, 27 vacancies are for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and 33 vacancies are for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. I.
EIL recruitment: Check age limit details
- In order to be eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts, candidates' age should not be more than 30 years as on February 28, 2022
EIL recruitment 2022: Check selection process here
- Registered candidates will be selected through a Skill Test (the venue and mode of the Skill Test will be communicated individually to the shortlisted candidates). Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.
EIL recruitment: Follow these steps to apply online
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of EIL at engineersindia.com
- On the homepage, they should look for career tab
- Then they should scroll down and click on ‘Apply Now’ option
- Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link they want to apply for
- Application form will be displayed on screen, fill the application form and click on submit
- Candidates are advised to Keep hard copy of the same for future reference
Instructions to be followed
- A candidate can apply against one post only.
- The cut-off date for educational qualification, required experience (if applicable) and upper age is 28.02.2022.
- Candidates are required to specify the percentage marks of the qualification. Wherever CGPA/OGPA/CPI or letter grade is awarded by the University/Institute, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated as per the norms adopted by University/Institute.
- Candidates will be required to submit documentary proof/ certificate to this effect from the Institute/University at the time of Skill Test.