EIL Recruitment: Applications Invited For 60 Jr Draftsman Vacancies, Check Details Here

EIL recruitment: Engineers India Limited (EIL), New Delhi is inviting applications to fill 60 vacancies of Jr. Draftsman Gr. I and Jr. Draftsman Gr. II post. The application link is already activated and the deadline to submit the application form is April 18, 2022. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 60 vacancies will be filled. Out of those 60 vacancies, 27 vacancies are for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. II and 33 vacancies are for the post of Jr. Draftsman Gr. I.

EIL recruitment: Check age limit details

In order to be eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts, candidates' age should not be more than 30 years as on February 28, 2022

EIL recruitment 2022: Check selection process here

Registered candidates will be selected through a Skill Test (the venue and mode of the Skill Test will be communicated individually to the shortlisted candidates). Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

EIL recruitment: Follow these steps to apply online

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of EIL at engineersindia.com

On the homepage, they should look for career tab

Then they should scroll down and click on ‘Apply Now’ option

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link they want to apply for

Application form will be displayed on screen, fill the application form and click on submit

Candidates are advised to Keep hard copy of the same for future reference

Instructions to be followed