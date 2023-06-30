Last Updated:

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 4062 Teaching, Non-teaching Posts

Nandini Verma
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India has released the recruitment notification for teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS. There are a total of 4062 vacancies. The online application window is now open. The last date to apply online is July 31. Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

EMRS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Principal: 303 posts
  • PGT: 2266 posts
  • Accountant: 361 posts
  • Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 373 posts
  • Total - 4062 

EMRS Recruitment:  Eligibility Criteria

Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute ii) B.Ed. degree with 12 years of combined experience as Vice Principal/PGT/TGT with a minimum of 4 years as PGT and above

DESIRABLE: 1. Experience working in a fully residential school, Proficiency in English, Hindi and Regional Language, and Working knowledge of computers.

PGT- Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in a relevant subject. B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).

Accountant- Degree of Commerce from a recognized University/Institute.

JSA: Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant: 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

Click here to read EMRS Recruitment Notification 

PAY SCALE

  • Principal - Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)- Level 8 (Rs. 47600-151100/-)
  • Accountant - Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)
  • JSA - Level 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)
  • Lab Attendant - Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000/-, PGT is ₹1500/-, and Non-Teaching staff is ₹1000/-. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying fees. 

