Last Updated:

EMRS Teachers Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 4062 Vacancies Today

EMRS Recruitment 2023: The application window for recruitment against 4062 vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential School for teaching, non-teaching posts.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
EMRS teachers recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


EMRS Recruitment 2023: The application window for recruitment against 4062 vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS for teaching and non-teaching posts will close today. Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details here.

EMRS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Principal: 303 posts
  • PGT: 2266 posts
  • Accountant: 361 posts
  • Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 373 posts
  • Total - 4062 

EMRS Recruitment:  Eligibility Criteria

Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute ii) B.Ed. degree with 12 years of combined experience as Vice Principal/PGT/TGT with a minimum of 4 years as PGT and above

DESIRABLE: 1. Experience working in a fully residential school, Proficiency in English, Hindi and Regional Language, and Working knowledge of computers.

READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 seat allotment result today, know tuition fee here

PGT- Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in a relevant subject. B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).

READ | UGC signs 5 MoUs with foreign universities for academic collaborations at ABSS

Accountant- Degree of Commerce from a recognized University/Institute.

JSA: Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant: 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

Click here to read EMRS Recruitment Notification 

EMRS Recruitment: Pay Scale

  • Principal - Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)- Level 8 (Rs. 47600-151100/-)
  • Accountant - Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)
  • JSA - Level 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)
  • Lab Attendant - Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000/-, PGT is ₹1500/-, and Non-Teaching staff is ₹1000/-. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying fees.

READ | What is ULLAS app how it can educate drop-out students under New India Literacy Programme?
READ | EMRS Teachers Recruitment: Application begins for 6329 vacancies for TGT, hostel wardens
READ | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 4062 teaching, non-teaching posts

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT