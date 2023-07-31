EMRS Teachers Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 4062 Vacancies Today

EMRS Recruitment 2023: The application window for recruitment against 4062 vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS for teaching and non-teaching posts will close today. Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details here.

EMRS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Principal: 303 posts

PGT: 2266 posts

Accountant: 361 posts

Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts

Lab Attendant: 373 posts

Total - 4062

EMRS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute ii) B.Ed. degree with 12 years of combined experience as Vice Principal/PGT/TGT with a minimum of 4 years as PGT and above

DESIRABLE: 1. Experience working in a fully residential school, Proficiency in English, Hindi and Regional Language, and Working knowledge of computers.

PGT- Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in a relevant subject. B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).

Accountant- Degree of Commerce from a recognized University/Institute.

JSA: Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant: 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

EMRS Recruitment: Pay Scale

Principal - Level 12 (Rs. 78800-209200/-)

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)- Level 8 (Rs. 47600-151100/-)

Accountant - Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

JSA - Level 2 (Rs. 19900-63200)

Lab Attendant - Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000/-, PGT is ₹1500/-, and Non-Teaching staff is ₹1000/-. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying fees.