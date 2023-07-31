EMRS Teachers Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 4062 Vacancies Today

Quick links:
EMRS Recruitment 2023: The application window for recruitment against 4062 vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS for teaching and non-teaching posts will close today. Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details here.
Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute ii) B.Ed. degree with 12 years of combined experience as Vice Principal/PGT/TGT with a minimum of 4 years as PGT and above
DESIRABLE: 1. Experience working in a fully residential school, Proficiency in English, Hindi and Regional Language, and Working knowledge of computers.
PGT- Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in a relevant subject. B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).
Accountant- Degree of Commerce from a recognized University/Institute.
JSA: Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.
Lab Attendant: 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.
The application fee for the Principal post is ₹2000/-, PGT is ₹1500/-, and Non-Teaching staff is ₹1000/-. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying fees.
