EMRS TGT, Hostel Warden Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today To Apply For 6329 Vacancies

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India will today close the application window for teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential School, EMRS. There are a total of 6329 vacancies. Out of 6329 vacancies, there are 5660 for TGT, 335 for Hostel Warden (Male) and 334 for Hostel Warden (Female). Aspirants can apply online at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

The post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) is for subjects including- English / Hindi / Mathematics / Science/ Social Studies 3rd Language/ Librarian. TGT posts for miscellaneous subjects include- Music/Art/PET (Male)/PET (Female).

EMRS Recruitment: Vacancy Details

TGT- 5660

Hostel Warden (Male) -335

Hostel Warden (Female)- 334

Total - 6329

Pay Scale

TGT- Level 7 (Rs.44900 – 142400/-)

TGT for misc. subjects- Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Hostel Warden- Level 5 (Rs. 29200–92300)

EMRS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

TGT- 4 years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution in concerned subject.

Or

Bachelors Honors Degree in the concerned subject.

Candidate should have studied requisite subjects for at least 2 years in the 03 years degree course

Or

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in concerned subject. The candidate should have studied the requisite subjects in all three years of degree course.

TGT for misc subjects- Bachelor's degree in relevant subjects.

Hostel Warden- 4years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE recognized institution in concerned subject.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university /institute