EPFO Recruitment 2023 For 2859 Steno, SSA Vacancies Begins, Direct Link To Apply Here

EPFO Recruitment 2023: EPFO has begun the registration process for the Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer post from today, March 27.

Ronit Singh
EPFO Recruitment

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun the registration process for the Social Security Assistant (SSA) and Stenographer post from today, March 27. The eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at epfindia.gov.in. According to the official notification, the deadline to submit the application form is April 26. 

The national organisation for employees are conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 2859 posts vacancies of which 2674 vacancies are for the post of Social Security Assistant and 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer(Group C). According to the notification, the candidates can avail of the application correction facility on April 27 and 28. The application cost for General/EWS/OBC is Rs 700 for both vacancies. The candidates who are SC/ST* PwBD, female, and ex-servicemen, are exempted from payment of fees. 

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Candidates must visit the official website at www.epfindia.gov.in.
  • A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the tab named 'Recruitment' and then on the 'Application' link. 
  • On the new page, click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization." 
  • Fill the registration form and upload necessary document. 
  • Pay the require fee amount and click on submit. 
  • Donwload the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future purpose. 

Eligibility criteria & selection process

The candidates applying for the SSA (Group C) post should have completed their Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Whereas, candidates applying for Stenographer (Group C) post must have completed their Class 12 education from a recognised board. The candidates should also be in between 18 to 27 years in age. 

According to official notification, the selection process comprises of Phase I and Phase II examination for the posts. For SSA, the Phase I exam for SSA will comprise of 600 marks questions and time duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. Phase II for SSA is the computer data entry test. For Steno post, the Phase I exam will consist of 800 marks questions and candidates will be given 2 hours 10 minutes to solve the questions. Furthermore, Phase II is the stenography test.

EPFO Recruitment 2023: Direct link to apply

