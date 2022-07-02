ESIC Recruitment 202: Applications Invited For 491 Teaching Faculty Posts, Check Details

ESIC recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation, ESIC through its lateste recruitment drive is inviting applications for faculty posts. The registration link has akreay been activated and the deadline to apply is July 18, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check recruitment and other details here before applying. For checking recruitment notification, they can go to the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 491 Teaching Faculty posts will ne filled. Candidates will be selected as Assistant Professor for ESIC PGIMSRs and ESIC Medical Colleges in the organisation. The eligibility, selection process and other details related to recruitment can be checked here.

Official recruitment notification reads, "The number of vacancies may incraese or decrease depending on actual requirement."

Check salary details here

Selected candidates will be getting a monthly salary between range Rs 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700.

ESIC Teaching Faculty Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Education Qualification: It has been mentioned on the notification that candidates should have completed maters degree and should have a minimum of three years of experience. However, to check the eligibility for specific post/subject, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here is how to apply

Candidates will have send the filled up application form to The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16 (Near Laxmi Nayaran Mandir), Faridabad-121002, Haryana before the last date.

Check application fee details here

SC/ST/PwD/ Departmental Candidates, women candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fees.

The application fees is Rs. 500 for all other categories.

Documents required while submitting the form