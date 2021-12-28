ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts; Check How To Apply

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is recruiting candidates for various posts, including upper division clerks, stenographers, and multi-tasking staff in 28 different regions and the head office in Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - esic.nic.in. Candidates can apply for submission of the application forms online at the official website of ESIC till February 15, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3847 seats will be filled in the organization. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination. Application fees for SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen is Rs 250. While application fees for all other categories is Rs 500.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

According to the recruitment notification, candidates who have completed graduation and have knowledge of computers, know how to operate office suites and databases can apply for the upper-division clerk post.

Candidates having a passing degree in class 10 can apply for MTS posts. Class 12 pass candidates can also apply for stenographer posts. They need to have a dictation speed of 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute and a transcription rate of 50 minutes in English and 65 minutes in Hindi.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: ESIC Salary

UDC & Steno - Pay Level – 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno, and MTS

Step 1: Go to ESIC's official website.

Step 2: Completion of the registration process first

Step 3: On the homepage tab, select the option that reads, "Click here for Registration."

Step 4: Then, enter "name" and "contact." I filled in the online application.

Step 5: After the registration process is finished, candidates need to fill out the application and save it by clicking the "Validate your details" and "Save & Next" buttons.

Step 6: Click on the "Payment" tab and proceed with payment.

Step 7: Upload any required documents.

Step 8: Save the form for future use.

