ESIC SSO Recruitment: Apply For 93 Social Security Officer/Manager Posts; Details Here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC, has started the application procedure for SSO Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Social Security Officer/Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts by visiting the official website - esic.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 93 posts will be filled in the organization.
The recruitment notification for ESIC SSO was released on March 11, 2022. Candidates must note that April 12, 2022, is the last date to apply. As per the ESIC SSO PayScale, the 7th level pay scale will be applicable in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission. Accordingly, the ESIC SSO salary will range from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.
Candidates will have to pass through three different phases of the selection process that include: Phase 1: Preliminary Examination (100 marks). Phase 2 will be the main examination (200 marks). Both phases 1 and 2 will be based on an objective-type question-based format. Phase 3 will consist of the computer skills test and the descriptive test. It will comprise two parts: A and B. Part A will be a computer skills test (CST) of 50 marks, and Part B will be a descriptive paper English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) of 50 marks.
Candidates must be aware that in order to qualify for Phases 1 and 2, they must score 45% or higher in the unreserved category. For the OBC and EWS categories, the qualifying percentage is 35%, and for the SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, and PWD categories, the passing marks percentage is 30%. Notably, the qualifying marks in the Phase-3 Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test for PWDs Descriptive Paper will be decided at the discretion of ESIC.