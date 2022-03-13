ESIC SSO Recruitment: Apply For 93 Social Security Officer/Manager Posts; Details Here

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC, has started the application procedure for SSO Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Social Security Officer/Manager Gr-II/Superintendent posts by visiting the official website - esic.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 93 posts will be filled in the organization.

The recruitment notification for ESIC SSO was released on March 11, 2022. Candidates must note that April 12, 2022, is the last date to apply. As per the ESIC SSO PayScale, the 7th level pay scale will be applicable in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission. Accordingly, the ESIC SSO salary will range from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, while for SC/ST/PWD/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen category applicants, the application fee is Rs 250, which will be refunded after candidates appear in the written exam.

ESIC SSO Recruitment: Examination Pattern | Passing criteria

Candidates will have to pass through three different phases of the selection process that include: Phase 1: Preliminary Examination (100 marks). Phase 2 will be the main examination (200 marks). Both phases 1 and 2 will be based on an objective-type question-based format. Phase 3 will consist of the computer skills test and the descriptive test. It will comprise two parts: A and B. Part A will be a computer skills test (CST) of 50 marks, and Part B will be a descriptive paper English Language (Letter Writing and Essay) of 50 marks.

Candidates must be aware that in order to qualify for Phases 1 and 2, they must score 45% or higher in the unreserved category. For the OBC and EWS categories, the qualifying percentage is 35%, and for the SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, and PWD categories, the passing marks percentage is 30%. Notably, the qualifying marks in the Phase-3 Computer Skill Test/Objective Type Computer Test for PWDs Descriptive Paper will be decided at the discretion of ESIC.

ESIC SSO Vacancy: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply, candidates must first visit the official website - esic.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Then, click on the appropriate link related to recruitment.

STEP 3: Fill in the required details.

STEP 4: Upload required documents.

STEP 5: Pay application fees and click on the "Submit" button.

STEP 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

