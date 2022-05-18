Last Updated:

ESIC Stenographer Result 2022 Declared For Phase 1; Here's Direct Link

ESIC Stenographer: The results for the ESIC Stenographer Phase 1 Exam have been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation on the official page

ESIC

ESIC Stenographer Result: The results for the ESIC Stenographer 2022 Phase 1 Exam have been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, ESIC on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the ESIC Steno Phase 1 Exam can now check their results for the Phase 1 exam by visiting - esic.nic.in. This year, the ESIC Stenographer exam Phase 1 Mains exam was conducted on March 20, 2022.

All those candidates who have cleared the ESIC Stenographer Phase 1 Mains Exam 2022 will now be eligible to appear for the second round of recruitment, which is the Stenography Test. ESIC has also released the cut-off marks for the Phase 1 exams along with the results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step by step to check the ESICC Stenographer Result and the direct link to open the ESIC Stenographer Result has also been mentioned. 

Here's how to check ESIC Stenographer Result 2022

  • To check the ESIC Stenographer Result candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC
  • Then, on the homepage click on the link that reads, ESIC Stenographer Result 2022
  • Enter required details such as roll number
  • After login, the result would appear on the screen. 
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here' s direct link to check ESIC Stenographer Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

ESIC Stenographer Results 2022–Cut Off Marks

  • English Language & Comprehension (100 Marks)
  • Reasoning Ability (50 Marks)General
  • Awareness (50 Marks)
  • Total (200 Marks)
  • SC 35 Percent,
  • EWS 40 Percent
  • Unreserved 45 percent
  • PwD 30 percent
  • Ex-servicemen 35 percent 3017.517.570
