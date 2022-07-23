EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Officer Posts, Apply Till August 6

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has released a recruitment notification. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims to hire eligible candidates for 19 officer posts. Candidates will be selected on a contractual basis for the proposed Factoring operations. The online application link has been activated on July 22, 2022. The deadline to apply will end on August 6, 2022.

The candidates will be recruited for the posts of OC –Business Development Head, OC – Business Development, OC - Credit Head, OC – Credit, OC – Credit Administration, OC – Operations Head,OC – Operations and OC – Credit Control. List of important dates, recruitment notification highlights, and application steps can be checked here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Starting date of online application was July 22, 2022

Deadline to apply is August 6, 2022

EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility details here

OC –Business Development Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Business Development - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC - Credit Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates have experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Administration - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Control - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Official notification reads, "The Bank’s screening committee will evaluate the applications received and only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Candidates are advised to check the Bank’s website www.eximbankindia.in for details and updates"

EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022