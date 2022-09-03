FCI Recruitment: Notice Released For 5043 Posts, Apply From Sept 6; Check Key Details

In an important notice released by the Food Corporation of India, it has informed that the department is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Grade 3 posts. The online application procedure for the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 will start on September 6, 2022, and candidates can apply for the posts till October 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5043 posts will be filled in five zones: the west zone, south zone, north zone, east zone, and north east zone.
FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
North Zone – 2388
- AG-III (Technical) – 611
- AG-III (General) – 463
- AG-III (Accounts) – 142
- AG-III (Depot) – 1063
- JE (EME) – 8
- JE (Civil) – 22
- AG-II (Hindi) – 36
- Steno Grade-II – 43
South Zone – 989
- AG-III (Technical) – 257
- AG-III (General) – 155
- AG-III (Accounts) – 107
- AG-III (Depot) – 435
- JE (Civil) – 5
- AG-II (Hindi) – 22
- Steno Grade-II – 8
East Zone – 768
- AG-III (Technical) – 194
- AG-III (General) – 185
- AG-III (Accounts) – 72
- AG-III (Depot) – 283
- JE (Civil) – 7
- JE (EME) – 2
- AG-II (Hindi) – 17
- Steno Grade-II – 8
West Zone – 713
- AG-III (Technical) – 194
- AG-III (General) – 296
- AG-III (Accounts) – 45
- AG-III (Depot) – 258
- JE (Civil) – 5
- JE (EME) – 2
- AG-II (Hindi) – 6
- Steno Grade-II – 9
- NE Zone – 185
- AG-III (Technical) – 48
- AG-III (General) – 53
- AG-III (Accounts) – 40
- AG-III (Depot) – 15
- JE (Civil) – 9
- JE (EME) – 3
- AG-II (Hindi) – 12
- Steno Grade-II – 5
Salary
- JE – Rs 34000-103400
- Steno Grade 2 – Rs 30500-88100
- AG Grade 3 – Rs 28200- 79200
Selection Process
- The selection procedure will comprise different stages, such as Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Further, the candidates would be required to qualify for the skill test. A candidate can apply only for any one of the following post codes: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).
Application fees
- Application fees are non-refundable. Payment of fees online: The candidates applying for the post (anyone within the zone) are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 (excluding bank charges but including GST).
FCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply Food Corporation of India recruitment
- Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the FCI website (https://www.fci.gov.in)
- Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Apply Online."
- Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
- Step 4: Finally, upload the files.
- Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.
- Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future needs.
(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)