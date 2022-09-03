Last Updated:

FCI Recruitment: Notice Released For 5043 Posts, Apply From Sept 6; Check Key Details

FCI Recruitment: The Food Corporation of India is recruiting candidates for Assistant Grade 3 posts. The application process will begin on Sept 6. Details here.

FCI recruitment

In an important notice released by the Food Corporation of India, it has informed that the department is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Grade 3 posts. The online application procedure for the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment 2022 will start on September 6, 2022, and candidates can apply for the posts till October 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5043 posts will be filled in five zones: the west zone, south zone, north zone, east zone, and north east zone.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Total Vacancy: 5043

North Zone – 2388

  • AG-III (Technical) – 611
  • AG-III (General) – 463
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 142
  • AG-III (Depot) – 1063
  • JE (EME) – 8
  • JE (Civil) – 22
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 36
  • Steno Grade-II – 43

South Zone – 989

  • AG-III (Technical) – 257
  • AG-III (General) – 155
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 107
  • AG-III (Depot) – 435
  • JE (Civil) – 5
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 22
  • Steno Grade-II – 8

East Zone – 768

  • AG-III (Technical) – 194
  • AG-III (General) – 185
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 72
  • AG-III (Depot) – 283
  • JE (Civil) – 7
  • JE (EME) – 2
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 17
  • Steno Grade-II – 8

West Zone – 713

  • AG-III (Technical) – 194
  • AG-III (General) – 296
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 45
  • AG-III (Depot) – 258
  • JE (Civil) – 5
  • JE (EME) – 2
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 6
  • Steno Grade-II – 9
  • NE Zone – 185
  • AG-III (Technical) – 48
  • AG-III (General) – 53
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 40
  • AG-III (Depot) – 15
  • JE (Civil) – 9
  • JE (EME) – 3
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 12
  • Steno Grade-II – 5

Salary

  • JE – Rs 34000-103400
  • Steno Grade 2 – Rs 30500-88100
  • AG Grade 3 – Rs 28200- 79200

Selection Process

  • The selection procedure will comprise different stages, such as Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Further, the candidates would be required to qualify for the skill test. A candidate can apply only for any one of the following post codes: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).

Application fees

  • Application fees are non-refundable. Payment of fees online: The candidates applying for the post (anyone within the zone) are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 (excluding bank charges but including GST).

FCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply Food Corporation of India recruitment

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the FCI website (https://www.fci.gov.in) 
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Apply Online."
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Finally, upload the files.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

