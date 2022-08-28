FCI Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 113 Manager Posts; Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

FCI Recruitment 2022: The application process for manager positions at Food Corporation of India has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website - fci.gov.in. According to the most recent notification, there are 113 manager positions available in various disciplines such as general, depot, movement, accounts, technical, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for FCI Manager recruitment 2022 is September 26, 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be hired as Management Trainees and will undergo training for six months. During the training period, a consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs 40,000 per month. Upon successful completion of a training period of six months, management trainees will be considered for absorption as managers in the IDA pay scale of Rs. 40,000 - Rs 140000.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The upper age limit is from 28 years and 35 years depending upon the post as of August 1, 2022.

An upper age limit relaxation is applicable for the reserved category candidates.

Also, the maximum age limit is prescribed for the posts and it varies from post to post.

FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online computer-based test that will be conducted to shortlist the candidates for the further recruitment process, including interviews and training for Managers (General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering).

FCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the FCI Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website of FCI - fci.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Then, pay the applications fees.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of the form for future needs.

