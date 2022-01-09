Last Updated:

GAIL India Recruitment 2022 For Chief Manager And Senior Officer Posts; Check Details

GAIL India is recruiting for the posts of Chief Manager and Senior Officer. Check eligibility and vacancy details.

Written By
Amrit Burman
GAIL

Image: Unsplash


GAIL India Recruitment 2022: GAIL India is recruiting for the posts of Chief Manager and Senior Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of GAIL India at gailonline.com. Candidates must be aware that the last date to apply for the posts is January 20, 2022. A total of 9 posts, including Chief Manager and senior officer posts, will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification, candidates can apply online and they are not required to submit a hard copy of the application form to GAIL at this stage. 

The selection procedure will consist of a group discussion and/or interview before the Selection Committee. The selection process may, however, vary depending upon the requirements of the company. Candidates can check the GAIL Indian Recruitment 2022 Notification here.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

  • Chief Manager - Candidates must hold a degree in MBBS with MD/DND in general medicine. Having a minimum of 9 years of experience as a medical officer /Specialist/consultant/lecturer/assistant professor/Associate/Professor in Govt. Medical College/ Hospital OR in Pvt. Medical College /Hospital OR in State/Central Govt. Department/ Public Sector Enterprise /Private Sector Organization/Institution.
  • Senior Officer Posts - Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification experience in line (excluding internship) as Medical Officer /Specialist in State /Central Govt. Department/Hospital OR in Public Sector Enterprise / Private Sector Organization /Hospital, as an employee of that Organization /Hospital.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Application fees 

  • Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/-. 
  • Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of application fees.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Chief Manager
  • 2 Posts
  • Senior officer
  • 7 Posts

Image: Unsplash

READ | Karnataka SSLC exam 2022: KSEEB Class 10 datesheet released; here's direct link
READ | Assam HSLC exam dates 2022 released; Check exam time table here
READ | IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021: Registration postponed till Jan 14; here's how to apply
READ | Osmania University exam postponed amid COVID spike, new dates to be out soon
READ | ICAI to carry forward exam fee of those who missed ISA AT exam on Jan 8, here's why
Tags: GAIL, GAIL India Recruitment 2022, Chief Manager
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND