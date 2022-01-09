GAIL India Recruitment 2022 For Chief Manager And Senior Officer Posts; Check Details

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: GAIL India is recruiting for the posts of Chief Manager and Senior Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of GAIL India at gailonline.com. Candidates must be aware that the last date to apply for the posts is January 20, 2022. A total of 9 posts, including Chief Manager and senior officer posts, will be filled in the organization. As per the recruitment notification, candidates can apply online and they are not required to submit a hard copy of the application form to GAIL at this stage.

The selection procedure will consist of a group discussion and/or interview before the Selection Committee. The selection process may, however, vary depending upon the requirements of the company. Candidates can check the GAIL Indian Recruitment 2022 Notification here.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Chief Manager - Candidates must hold a degree in MBBS with MD/DND in general medicine. Having a minimum of 9 years of experience as a medical officer /Specialist/consultant/lecturer/assistant professor/Associate/Professor in Govt. Medical College/ Hospital OR in Pvt. Medical College /Hospital OR in State/Central Govt. Department/ Public Sector Enterprise /Private Sector Organization/Institution.

Senior Officer Posts - Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification experience in line (excluding internship) as Medical Officer /Specialist in State /Central Govt. Department/Hospital OR in Public Sector Enterprise / Private Sector Organization /Hospital, as an employee of that Organization /Hospital.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/-.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of application fees.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy

Posts Number of vacancies Chief Manager 2 Posts Senior officer 7 Posts

