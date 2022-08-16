GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 282 Posts, Check Vacancy Details

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: GAIL India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for non-executive posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. If eligible, they can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The registration process will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply till September 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 282 posts will be filled in the organisation. Eligibility, selection process, and other details related to this sarkari naukri can be checked here.
GAIL recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here
- Technician: 103 Posts
- Operator: 52 Posts
- Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts
- Assistant: 28 Posts
- Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts
- Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts
- Foreman: 17 Posts
- Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant: 3 Posts
- Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts
Check selection process and application fee details here
- Selection Process: The selection process will comprise of written test and will also include Trade Test in relevant discipline.
- Application Fees: The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) category is Rs 50. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Official website reads that the application fee once paid will neither be refunded on any account nor would this fee be held in reserve for future exam/ selection.
Here is how to apply online
- Official website reads, "CANDIDATES WILL BE REQUIRED TO APPLY ONLINE THROUGH GAIL WEBSITE (https://gailonline.com/CRApplyingGail.html) : No other means / mode of application shall be entertained. Application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. onwards 16.08.2022 and upto 1800 hrs. on 15.09.2022."
- Candidates can apply for ONE POST ONLY. In case of submission of more than one application by a candidate, the latest application submitted shall be considered for the purpose of this advertisement. No further correspondence regarding this shall be entertained.