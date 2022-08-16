GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 282 Posts, Check Vacancy Details

GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: GAIL India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for non-executive posts. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. If eligible, they can apply online through the official site of GAIL on gailonline.com. The registration process will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply till September 15, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 282 posts will be filled in the organisation. Eligibility, selection process, and other details related to this sarkari naukri can be checked here.

GAIL recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

Technician: 103 Posts

Operator: 52 Posts

Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts

Assistant: 28 Posts

Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts

Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts

Foreman: 17 Posts

Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant: 3 Posts

Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts

Check selection process and application fee details here

The selection process will comprise of written test and will also include Trade Test in relevant discipline. Application Fees: The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) category is Rs 50. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Official website reads that the application fee once paid will neither be refunded on any account nor would this fee be held in reserve for future exam/ selection.

