GAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 48 Vacancies Till March 16

GAIL recruitment 2022: GAIL India is inviting applications for Executive Trainee posts. The application link has been activated and the deadline to apply ends on March 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply after checking the eligibility details here. They will have to apply online through the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. Candidates will be shortlisted for further selection for the post of Executive Trainee based on their GATE-2022 scores and requirements. Here is how to apply for above-mentioned posts.

GAIL recruitment details

A total of 48 vacancies will be filled

Out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)

5 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Mechanical)

15 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Electrical)

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Online application link has been activated on February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

The deadline to apply ends on March 16, 2022 up to 5:00 PM.

GAIL Recruitment: Here is how to apply