GAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 48 Vacancies Till March 16

GAIL is inviting applications for 48 vacancies till March 16, 2022. Check eligibility, steps to apply, age limit and recruitment details here.

GAIL recruitment 2022: GAIL India is inviting applications for Executive Trainee posts. The application link has been activated and the deadline to apply ends on March 16, 2022. Interested candidates can apply after checking the eligibility details here. They will have to apply online through the official website of  GAIL at gailonline.com. Candidates will be shortlisted for further selection for the post of Executive Trainee based on their GATE-2022 scores and requirements. Here is how to apply for above-mentioned posts.

GAIL recruitment details

  • A total of 48 vacancies will be filled
  • Out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)
  • 5 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Mechanical)
  • 15 vacancies are for the post of Executive Trainee (Electrical)

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  1. Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.
  2. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.
  3. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

  • Online application link has been activated on February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
  • The deadline to apply ends on March 16, 2022 up to 5:00 PM.

GAIL Recruitment: Here is how to apply

  • Go to the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com
  • On the homepage, look for and click on the career tab
  • Click on the apply now link and then apply using GATE 2022 registration number
  • Application form will be opened up on screen which candidates will have to fill
  • Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
