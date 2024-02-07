GMC Nagpur Group D Recruitment 2023: Application deadline extended till Jan 30 for 680 vacancies

Advertisement

The online application deadline for the recruitment of various Group-D posts at Government Medical College, Nagpur, has been extended from earlier, January 20 to now January 30. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications on the official website gmcnagpur.org. The recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 680 Group-D positions across multiple disciplines, including Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, and other affiliated colleges associated with Government Medical College, Nagpur.

GMC Nagpur Group D Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should fall within the age range of 18 to 38 years as of December 30, 2023, with upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have successfully completed the Class 10 certification examination from a recognized Board or University. Proficiency in the Marathi language is also a prerequisite, with additional essential qualifications specified in the official notification.

Application Fee:

- General/Unreserved category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

- Candidates belonging to reserved categories, OBC, and EWS will be charged Rs 900.

Steps to Apply for GMC Nagpur Group D Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website gmcnagpur.org.

2. On the homepage, navigate to 'New Vacancies.'

3. Locate the application link for 'Recruitment to various Group D posts.'

4. Register on the IBPS portal and proceed with the application process.

5. Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the prescribed fee, and submit the form.

6. Download a copy of the submitted application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer to the GMC Nagpur recruitment notice and the information brochure available on the official website for detailed instructions and additional information. Don't miss the deadline and ensure the accurate submission of your application for this significant opportunity in the medical field.

Click here for official notification.

Click here to apply online.